The race for San Bernardino County’s 2nd District supervisor seat has become very bitter as the Nov. 8 election draws near.
The campaigns supporting Jesse Armendarez and Luis Cetina have been involved in lots of mudslinging as the candidates seek to represent a district that includes Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga.
Armendarez is a former member of the Fontana City Council and Cetina represents District 4 (which includes part of Fontana) on the Cucamonga Valley Water District board.
In the primary election earlier this year, they were the two top vote-getters in a five-person race. Since neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote at that time (Cetina had 34 percent and Armendarez had 29 percent), a runoff was necessary.
----- THE Armendarez campaign has sent out multiple negative mailers attacking Cetina in recent weeks.
In one of the mailers, the ad (paid for by a group calling itself the California Alliance for Progress and Education) said: “It’s a fact. The Sacramento politicians have made everything more expensive. And politician Luis Cetina helped them.”
The mailer blasted Cetina for his role in increasing water rates for customers.
“The worst time to raise our water rates is in the middle of a drought, and that’s exactly what politician Luis Cetina did. Twice. During his time as a board member of the Cucamonga Valley Water District, Luis Cetina voted to increase rates on water by nearly 86 percent over the next four years. Worse, he tried to hide his water rate increases by changing our billing cycle so that we wouldn’t notice the price increase on our bills.”
----- IN RESPONSE, a mailer attacking Armendarez was distributed by a group calling itself Inland Empire Citizens for Good Government, with big headlines: “Why is politician Jesse Armendarez throwing mud at Luis Cetina? Because he’s desperate. Jesse Armendarez can’t win on his own record.”
The mailer called Armendarez “the developers’ candidate,” saying that developers gave him “$90,000 for his failed 2020 campaign for supervisor. This year, they’ve invested a whopping $277,400 in more developer money. Developers expect a BIG return on their investment!”
The ad also attacked Armendarez on taxes and fees.
“Jesse Armendarez voted to impose taxes or fees every year he was on the City Council. You name it — Armendarez voted for taxes or fees on taxpayers for everything from sewers to higher water rates to rubbish collection and weed abatement.”
In addition, the ad asked whether Armendarez had conflicts of interest.
“Campaign reports show that Armendarez has already banked $67,800 in campaign cash from county contractors and other special interests with business before the Board of Supervisors.”
