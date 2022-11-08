Three seats on the Fontana School Board are being contested in the Nov. 8 election, and the three incumbents are leading in the early, preliminary results announced by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters on Nov. 8.
The mail ballot results as of 8:45 p.m.:
----- IN GOVERNING BOARD AREA 1 (which includes the northern area of the district), incumbent Mars Serna has 1,023 votes (48.46 percent of the total in the four-way race). He is opposed by challengers Lauren M. Gomez (who has 529 votes), Terry McCaffrey (who has 378 votes), and Maria Isabel Arias (who has 181 votes).
Serna, a program specialist with San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, was elected in 2017 in a special election and was reelected in 2018 to serve a four-year term on the board. He is supported by the Fontana Teachers Association and United Steelworkers 8599, 7600, and 5632.
Gomez, a registered nurse at Kaiser Permanent in Fontana, is running for a Fontana Unified School District seat for the first time. She is endorsed by Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
----- IN GOVERNING BOARD AREA 2 (which includes the northeastern area of the district), incumbent Adam Perez is ahead with 743 votes (62.12 percent of the total). His challenger, Shelley C-Bradford, has 453 votes (37.88 percent).
Perez, a police officer, was first elected in 2018 and is seeking his second term.
Perez is endorsed by Warren.
----- IN GOVERNING BOARD AREA 3 (which includes the southern area of the FUSD), incumbent Mary B. Sandoval has a large lead with 958 votes (72.08 percent of the total). Her challenger, Rayman Martinez, has 371 votes (27.92 percent).
Sandoval, who was first elected in 2014 and is seeking her third term on the board, is supported by the Fontana Teachers Association, United Steelworkers 7600, United Steelworkers 8599, AFL-CIO Labor Council, and other groups.
Martinez, a college and youth coach, is endorsed by Warren.
----- WARREN has been heavily involved in backing particular candidates for the School Board for many years. Heading into this election, she was aligned with two members of the five-member board — Joe Armendarez and Perez. The other three board members — Jennifer Quezada, Serna, and Sandoval — are not supported by the mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.