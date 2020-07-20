Jesse Armendarez has been a member of the Fontana City Council since 2016, but he won't be after this year.
That's because he is running for the 5th District seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.
Armendarez will be facing off against Joe Baca, a member of the Rialto City Council, in the upcoming November election. They were the two top vote getters in the primary election earlier this year.
If Armendarez wins, he will take over the supervisor seat now occupied by Josie Gonzales, who is being termed out.
However, if Armendarez loses in the election, he will not be able to retain his position on the Fontana City Council and will depart after serving one four-year term.
Also in the election, another member of the Fontana City Council, Jesse Sandoval, will be seeking his third term. Sandoval, who was first elected in 2012, is running for the District 2 seat.
The nomination period for the election is now underway and will continue through Aug. 7.
As of July 16, four other residents have pulled papers to run for District 2, which includes much of the central area of the city. These candidates are Jesse Cerda, Jenique Sanders, Priscilla Lenares, and Michael Gonzalez.
In District 3, which includes the eastern and northeastern parts of Fontana, four persons have pulled papers -- Amy Malone, Erick Lopez, LaShunda Martin, and Linda Richardson.
Fontana is divided into four districts for representation on the City Council. Districts 1 and 4 are not being contested this year.
To run for city office, a person must be:
• A United States citizen
• Eighteen years of age or older
• A resident and registered voter of the City of Fontana at the time nomination papers are issued
• City Council member candidates must be residents and registered voters of the district they are seeking to represent at the time nomination papers are issued.
Nomination papers are available by appointment only at the Fontana City Clerk’s Office. For more information regarding the City Council election, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (909) 350-7602 or visit www.fontana.org.
----- ALSO in November, two seats are being contested on the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education.
The board members whose terms expire this fall are Jason O'Brien (who is currently the board president) and Peter Garcia.
There are a total of five members on the Fontana School Board, and they are elected to four-year terms.
As of July 17, one person -- Oliver B. Christian -- has pulled papers to run for the School Board.
The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters (ROV) is conducting contactless candidate filing for candidates who are trying to obtain School Board seats.
The ROV recommends candidates:
• Use the new My Candidacy Gateway online application at https://www.sbcountyelections.com to begin the candidate filing process.
• Schedule a video conference appointment to complete the process. In-person appointments are still available.
• Schedule appointments early, as appointments will be limited as the deadline nears. Walk-in appointments will not be available.
In an effort to maintain the health and safety of staff and candidates, ROV encourages candidates to choose the video conference appointment option. If candidates schedule an in-person appointment, only the candidate OR the candidate’s authorized representative are allowed in the candidate filing room. Face masks are required.
For more information, email communications@rov.sbcounty.gov or call (909) 387-8300.
