Local voters went to the polls on March 3 to participate in the 2020 presidential primary election. Early results have been announced by the San Bernardino County Elections Office, and many votes remain to be counted.
Much of the attention for Democratic Party voters was focused on the race for president, in which Bernie Sanders was declared the winner in California based on exit polling.
A key race for many Fontana voters was the 5th District of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, where four candidates were seeking the position now occupied by Josie Gonzales (who is being termed out).
The two early leaders in the balloting in the 5th District are Joe Baca Jr. with 7,613 votes (38.37 percent) and Jesse Armendarez with 5,608 votes (28.27 percent), as of 11 p.m. on March 3. They appeared headed for a runoff.
Dan Flores has 3,400 votes (17.39 percent) and Nadia Renner has 3,122 votes (15.74 percent) in the early balloting.
Armendarez is a member of the Fontana City Council and a businessman; Renner is a business owner in Fontana; Flores is a member of the Colton Joint Unified School District board; and Baca Jr. is a member of the Rialto City Council and a teacher.
If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will be involved in a runoff in November.
----- ALSO, in the Chaffey Community College District, incumbent Lee C. McDougal is aiming to remain the representative for Area 3 (Fontana). McDougal has 4,474 votes in the early balloting and has a wide lead over challenger Lorena Corona, who has 2,838.
----- EARLY RESULTS of local primary races and candidates:
• U.S. Representative, District 31 -- Incumbent Pete Aguilar (Democratic) has 28,398 votes and Agnes Gibboney (Republican) has 22,041.
• U.S. Representative, District 35 -- Incumbent Norma J. Torres (Democratic) has 18,245 votes and Mike Cargile (Republican) has 11,304.
• Member of the State Assembly, District 47 -- Incumbent Eloise Gomez Reyes (Democratic) has 15,823 votes and Matthew Gordon (Republican) has 8,872.
• Member of the State Assembly, District 52 -- Incumbent Freddie Rodriguez (Democratic) has 10,082 votes and Toni Holle (Republican) has 7,581.
In addition, voters throughout the state will decide the fate of Proposition 13, which authorizes $15 billion in state general obligation bonds for construction and modernization of public education facilities.
For more information about the election, visit the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters website, SBCountyElections.com.
For local election results, visit the Herald News website at www.fontanaheraldnews.com.
