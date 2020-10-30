With the Nov. 3 election just a few days away, voters in Fontana and throughout the country are making their voices heard.
Turnout for early voting has been strong in San Bernardino County, officials said, and the trend was expected to continue all the way through Election Day.
Many voters are motivated to cast their ballots in the presidential race, in which Donald Trump is being opposed by Joe Biden.
But there are also many key local races that will be decided, including:
• Fontana City Council, District 2 -- Jesus "Jesse" Sandoval is seeking to retain his seat. He is opposed by Sophia Holguin, Jenique Sanders, Jesse Cerda, and Priscilla Linares.
• Fontana City Council, District 3 -- Six candidates are vying for this position. The candidates are Amy Malone, LaShunda Martin, Dawn Dooley, Linda D. Richardson, Erick Lopez, and Peter Garcia (who is now a Fontana School Board member).
• Fontana Unified School District -- Six candidates are involved in this race, and the top two vote-getters will be elected.
Incumbent Jason O'Brien is one of the candidates, and others include Joe Armendarez, Shelley C-Bradford, Jennifer Quezada, Oliver B. Christian, and Oscar Ernesto Solis.
• Colton Joint Unified School District, Governing Board Area 1 -- Fontana resident Patt Haro is the incumbent, and she is being challenged by Carolina Verduzco and Moises Ortiz.
• San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, 5th District -- Jesse Armendarez, a member of the Fontana City Council, is going up against Joe Baca Jr., a member of the Rialto City Council. The winner will replace Josie Gonzales, who is being termed out. The 5th District includes the eastern area of Fontana as well as the cities of Rialto and San Bernardino. (Jesse Armendarez is the brother of Joe Armendarez, the FUSD candidate.)
• San Bernardino County Board of Education Area C -- Laura Abernathy Mancha, a Fontana resident and former FUSD board member, will aim to retain her seat. Her opponents are Jessica Marie Camacho and Roman Gabriel Nava.
• House of Representatives District 31 -- Incumbent Pete Aguilar, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Agnes Gibboney.
• House of Representatives District 35 -- Incumbent Norma J. Torres, a Democrat, is opposed by Republican Mike Cargile.
• Assembly District 47 -- Eloise Gomez Reyes, a Democrat, is the incumbent. Matthew Gordon is the Republican challenger.
• Assembly District 52 -- Freddie Rodriguez, a Democrat, is the incumbent, and Republican Toni Holle is opposing him.
----- IN ADDITION, voters will decide the fate of two countywide measures that could affect term limits, policies, and salaries of San Bernardino County supervisors.
• Measure J, proposed by the Board of Supervisors, would amend the county charter in four areas, including closing a loophole to prevent a supervisor from moving to another district to serve more than the 12 years now allowed.
• Measure K, placed on the ballot by a petition signed by more than 70,000 county voters, would limit county supervisors to one four-year term and drastically reduce their salaries to $5,000 a month.
----- FONTANA has these mail ballot drop-off locations:
• City Clerk's Office at City Hall (8353 Sierra Avenue)
• Department of Motor Vehicles (8026 Hemlock Avenue)
• Fontana Superior Court (17780 Arrow Boulevard)
• Fontana Unified School District, outside the School Police Department (9680 Citrus Avenue)
• Sierra Lakes Marketplace (16685 Sierra Lakes Parkway).
For those wanting to vote in person, polling places will be open for four days -- Saturday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 3. The polling places are listed on the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters website at www.SBCountyElections.com.
For election updates, visit www.fontanaheraldnews.com.
