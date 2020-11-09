Joe Armendarez maintained his narrow lead in the race for one of the seats on the Fontana School Board in the Nov. 3 election, according to preliminary and unofficial updated results provided by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters on Nov. 9.
Armendarez had 10,696 votes (19.78 percent of the total), while incumbent Jason O'Brien had 10,345 votes (19.13 percent). The race was deemed too close to call because more votes are still being counted.
Another challenger, Shelley C-Bradford, had 9,819 votes (18.16 percent). Other candidates were Oliver B. Christian and Oscar Ernesto Solis.
Armendarez is a track supervisor for BNSF Railway who is running for a School Board seat for the first time.
O'Brien, seeking his second term on the board, is a detective sergeant.
Jennifer Quezada has already won the other contested School Board seat in the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.