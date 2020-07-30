Peter Garcia, a member of the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education, has pulled papers to run for a Fontana City Council seat in the upcoming November election.
Garcia has indicated his interest in representing District 3, which includes the eastern and northeastern areas of Fontana.
Garcia is finishing up his first four-year term on the School Board after being elected in 2016.
Other candidates who have pulled papers for District 3 on the City Council as of July 27 are Amy Malone, Erick Lopez, LaShunda Martin, and Linda Richardson.
In District 2, which includes much of the central area of Fontana, the candidates who have pulled papers so far include incumbent Jesse Sandoval, Sophia Holguin, Jesse Cerda, Jenique Sanders, Priscilla Lenares, and Michael Gonzalez.
Fontana is divided into four districts for representation on the City Council. Districts 1 and 4 are not being contested this year.
For more information about running for a City Council seat, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (909) 350-7602 or visit www.fontana.org.
----- IN THE FONTANA SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION, incumbent Jason O'Brien is seeking to retain his seat this November.
Also running for School Board as of July 27 are Oliver B. Christian, Jennifer Quezada, and Oscar Ernesto Solis. Two seats are being contested in the FUSD this year.
For more information about seeking a School Board seat, email the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters at communications@rov.sbcounty.gov or call (909) 387-8300.
