For the first time, the voting process for the Fontana Unified School District has transitioned from an at-large to a by-trustee area election.
Previously, the five board members have always been elected by voters throughout the entire school district, but starting in the Nov. 8 election, each board member must reside within the designated trustee area boundary and will be elected only by the voters in that trustee area. Voters will only vote for one seat on the board.
The FUSD passed a resolution to make this change last year after receiving a letter from a law firm saying that the old method was out of compliance with the California Voting Rights Act of 2001.
Earlier this year, the board created a map of the new trustee area boundaries.
This November, three of the five seats are being contested in the election.
• In Governing Board Area 1 (which includes the northern area of the district), incumbent Mars Serna is being opposed by three challengers — Lauren M. Gomez, Terry McCaffrey, and Maria Isabel Arias.
• In Governing Board Area 2 (which includes the northeastern area of the district), incumbent Adam Perez is being opposed by challenger Shelley C-Bradford.
• In Governing Board Area 5 (which includes the southern area of the district), incumbent Mary B. Sandoval is being opposed by challenger Rayman Martinez.
For more information, see candidates' responses to a questionnaire in an accompanying article in the News section.
