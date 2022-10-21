The voting process in the upcoming general election is underway.
The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters has delivered all mail ballots and Voter Information Guides to the U.S. Postal Service for each of the county’s 1.15 million active registered voters.
The county’s voters, however, do not have to wait for Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8 or have to wait to receive a ballot in the mail in order to vote early.
Voters can obtain and cast a ballot at the Registrar of Voters office at 777 E. Rialto Avenue in San Bernardino during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office will also be open for voting on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This early vote site is just one of four secure ways to cast a ballot in San Bernardino County.
Voters may also mail their voted ballot for free. The county has pre-paid the postage on the return envelopes. Ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 8 to be eligible to be counted.
The Registrar of Voters also has 76 mail ballot drop-off locations throughout the county that will be open through 8 p.m. on Election Day. To find a location closest to them, voters may use the Mail Ballot Drop-Off Locations tool on the Registrar of Voters website www.SBCountyElections.com.
On Nov. 8, voters may also cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at their neighborhood polling place or the Registrar of Voters office.
----- ELIGIBLE citizens who have not previously voted may register to vote online or with a paper voter registration application until Monday, Oct. 24. Mail ballot deliveries will continue as additional voters register or update their address.
After Oct. 24, new voters must conditionally register to vote in person at the Registrar of Voters office, an early vote site, or a polling place. They will then be able to cast a provisional ballot in the general election.
To assist voters, County Voter Information Guides began mailing on Oct. 6.
The guides include a sample ballot, candidate statements, early voting sites, and other important information about this election.
Voters can also access their County Voter Information Guide by visiting the Registrar of Voters website, www.SBCountyElections.com, and clicking on the election link.
Voters can find their assigned neighborhood polling place on the back cover of their County Voter Information Guide by using the My Elections Gateway application on the Registrar of Voters website or by calling (909) 387-8300.
Various city and school officials in Fontana and San Bernardino County are on the ballot this year.
