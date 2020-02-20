Electricity rates could go up about $14 per month in Southern California, and Fontana officials are providing information about where members of the public can send comments about the proposed increase.
Every four years, Southern California Edison (SCE) files a general rate case application with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) which sets the rate customers pay to fund SCE's day-to-day operations, including equipment maintenance. The proposed increase would cover SCE's anticipated costs from 2021 through 2024 for its employees to inspect, repair, and if needed, upgrade poles, transformers, and distribution lines.
The latest application proposes to raise the average residential monthly bill by about $14 in 2021, $4 in 2022, and $6 in 2023. The increase would be less for lower-income residential customers ($9.50 in 2021, $3 in 2022, and $4 in 2023).
The CPUC and SCE are requesting input from customers across Southern California in regard to the potential increases.
• Persons can view SCE's rate case application at on.sce.com/GRC2021App
• Persons can also view related information at on.sce.com/GRC2021Info
• SCE can be contacted by email at scegrc@sce.com.
• Persons can also contact the CPUC to make a comment at: cpuc.ca.gov/SCE2021GRCPublicComments and reference Southern California Edison Company GRC Application No. A.19-08-013 in any comments.
Public forums on the proposed increases will be held in San Bernardino on April 21. The forums will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Norman F. Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street.
Local officials have been concerned for several months about SCE's policy of implementing public safety power shutoffs at various times during strong windstorms.
SCE said last October that the policy is necessary in order to reduce the fire danger associated with utility infrastructure, but Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren said it is causing "real hardship" for families and businesses.
Now, in order to upgrade the infrastructure and to possibly reduce the need for power shutoffs, SCE is seeking the increases in rates.
