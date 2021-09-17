With a good nature, Shannon Kendall valiantly assisted in coordinating COVID-19 emergency planning and prevention, including testing events and vaccination events, public health outreach efforts, flu clinics, and more for Loma Linda and Colton.
Since 2014, Kendall served as a joint emergency services coordinator for both the cities of Loma Linda and Colton.
Sadly, Kendall died on Sept. 4 due to complications of COVID-19.
“The San Bernardino County team cannot express in enough words our gratitude for his partnership,” the county said in a news release.
“Prior to and during COVID-19, emergency managers and coordinators from many departments, cities, organizations, and schools stepped up across San Bernardino County to serve every community member. During this pandemic, their story is one of endurance.
“This group of heroes facilitated COVID-19 testing and vaccination events and responded to late night and weekend emails to ensure the community was safe. While they may not have been stationed at a hospital or clinic, these remarkable individuals have been at the front lines and are prized leaders.”
