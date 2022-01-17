Entries are being sought for the annual Black History Month Parade and Expo, which will be held in Fontana on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The parade, which will include marching bands and drill/dance teams, will take place at 10 a.m. on Citrus Avenue and Summit Avenue, north of the Route 210 Freeway.
The expo will follow from noon to 3 p.m. at the North Fontana Home Depot store parking lot on Sierra Lakes Parkway. There will be a Kid Zone, food vendors, craft vendors, and live entertainment.
The expo will have a “STEM” theme (science, technology, engineering, and math), and student exhibitors will display their solutions to real-world problems.
For more information, call Deborah Hall-Lindsey, the event planner, at (951) 221-7469.
For parade/vendor entry information, call (909) 818-4606 or visit www.blackawarenessparade.webs.com.
