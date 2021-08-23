Ephesians New Testament Church has reopened for services inside its new worship center in Fontana.
Residents are invited to attend the in-person worship service on Sundays at 9 a.m. and then stay for the 10:30 a.m social hour. The church is located at 9161 Sierra Avenue, Suite 110.
Online services are streamed on Facebook and the website (www.ephesianschurch.com) at 9 a.m.
Ephesians New Testament Church has been a part of the Fontana community for 36 years. Since 1987, the church has coordinated the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration in Fontana, heralding his work and peaceful message concerning social change.
While hosting the MLK celebration, the church has brought to the community notable speakers and performing artists such as Martin Luther King III, Dr. James Forbes, Dr. Cornel West, Dr. James Lawson, and Dr. William Barber. Musical guests have included Kirk Whalum, the Mighty Clouds of Joy, Ray Fuller, Jeanette Harris, and Andrew Gouche’.
The church also serves the community through food giveaways and college scholarships to deserving high school students.
