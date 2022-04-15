Ephesians New Testament Church in Fontana will be holding a Good Friday service on April 15.
The service will start at 6 p.m. and will focus on “The Last Seven Words.”
Speakers will include Pastor Terrence Sims of Bethel AME Church, Pastor Terry Starks of Rubidoux Baptist Church, Evangelist Michelle Sanchez of Greater New Faith Church No. 2, Elder Melody Ussery of Center of Hope Church L.A., Minister Emory James Jr. of Ephesians New Testament Church, Deacon Jonathan Williams of Good Samaritan Christian Center, and Bishop Donald R. Siler of Real Truth Ministries.
Then on Easter Sunday, April 17, the church will host a service at 9 a.m.
Both services will be held at the church location, 9161 Sierra Avenue, Suite 110.
