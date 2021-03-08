Etiwanda High School, along with other schools in the Chaffey Joint Union High School District, will be opening up for in-person hybrid instruction next month if coronavirus cases continue to decline in the local area.
"San Bernardino County is approaching the Red Tier for its COVID-19 metrics which will allow high schools to reopen for in-person hybrid instruction. Schools of the Chaffey Joint Union High School District plan to resume in-person hybrid instruction during the week of April 12, 2021, pending continued progress of the county toward the Red Tier," the district announced on its website on March 5.
Etiwanda and the other schools have been adhering to a Distance Learning program ever since the pandemic began in early 2020.
Students who select in-person hybrid instruction will begin on either Tuesday, April 13 or Wednesday, April 14, depending on their scheduling group, the district said.
"Regardless of students selecting in-person hybrid instruction, or for those who remain in distance learning, the same class time schedule will be followed," the district said.
All students will attend class virtually during the week of March 29. Beginning the week of April 5, students will still attend class virtually; however, they will transition to the new hybrid time schedule that they will follow for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
Students will have a choice to either begin in-person hybrid, physically attending twice per week, or remain in Distance Learning for the rest of the year.
Students will be given a survey in which they can indicate whether they want to attend in person or continue to learn virtually.
The in-person hybrid instruction model is designed to reduce the number of students on campus at any one time, the district said. Only half of the student body (of those who choose in-person hybrid instruction) will be on campus each day, and classes will be on staggered schedules to further reduce student contact during passing period and lunch.
To further protect all students, and in accordance with county and state health regulations, the following additional protocols will be maintained:
• All students and staff will wear masks.
• All students and staff will maintain social distancing.
• All students and staff will frequently wash and/or sanitize their hands.
Many students who live in northwestern Fontana attend Etiwanda High School, which is located in Rancho Cucamonga. Other high schools in the district include Alta Loma, Chaffey, Colony, Los Osos, Montclair, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga.
