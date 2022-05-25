Attending Etiwanda High School was a very positive experience for Meghann Domond.
“This school has been like a home to me,” said Domond, a graduating senior. “It taught me core values like working hard, being resilient, and having a passion for the things you love.”
Because of those qualities, she was selected to receive the Chaffey College Trust Scholarship last month.
“I really enjoyed being a part of this community and contributing to the campus culture,” said Domond, who was one of more than 850 students who said good-bye to Etiwanda during the Eagles’ commencement ceremony on May 24.
Now she will be heading to Cal State Fullerton in the fall, majoring in business legal studies.
Another senior, Luke Howell, also enjoyed his time at Etiwanda, but now he is looking forward to attending BYU.
“I’m really excited to graduate because I’ve worked really hard the last four years,” he said. “I’ve accomplished many things, and I’ve seen all of my classmates accomplish things with me.”
Prior to the ceremony, Etiwanda Principal Mac Wolfe said he, too, was pleased with the achievements of the graduates.
“It was a difficult year for all of us in our community, but we’re excited that we’re ready to celebrate and recognize them for all their accomplishments,” he said.
The speakers at the commencement were:
• Poet Laurates — Brandon Tep, Morgan Padilla
• Cum Laude: Carissa Johnson, Francisco Rosales
• Senior Class President McKenzie Tindall
• ASB President Odette Segovia-Romero.
