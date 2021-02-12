Etiwanda High School has been declared the winner of the 2021 San Bernardino County Academic Decathlon competition.
The results of the 38th annual county event were announced this week at a virtual awards ceremony.
With 44,243.4 points, the Etiwanda Gold team, under the direction of first-year coach Ryan Edwards, defeated defending champion Redlands High School (Blue), which finished with 43,108.5 points.
It was the fifth championship in the school's history and the first win in 20 years. Etiwanda previously took top honors in 1986, 1987, 2000, and 2001.
By achieving the county title, Etiwanda will advance to the state championships, which will be held March 25-28 in Sacramento.
In this year’s county event, 296 individual competitors participated with 36 teams representing 21 high schools. Decathletes were recognized with certificates, trophies and gold, silver or bronze medals.
The academic competition was held virtually between Jan. 13 and Feb. 6. The scholastic contest pitted students against one another in 10 subject areas.
Teams were composed of nine students, three each from grade point average categories of Honors (3.8-4.0 GPA), Scholastic (3.20-3.799 GPA) and Varsity (0.0-3.199 GPA). There were objective tests in the areas of math, economics, science, language/literature, music, art and social science. Students also wrote an essay, faced a panel of interviewers and gave impromptu and prepared speeches.
Melissa Torres was the top scoring student for the Etiwanda Gold team. Other students who took first place in various events included Arabella Bautista, Jacqueline Maicot, and Pamela Maicot.
Landon Jaramillo was the top scoring student from Etiwanda Red.
