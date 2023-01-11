David W. Long, a member of the Etiwanda School District Board of Trustees for 39 years, died in his home on Jan. 8. He was 87.
An elementary school in northwestern Fontana was named in his honor in 1999.
“Mr. Long took great pride in visiting David W. Long Elementary and seeing the instructional programs in place serving students and their families,” the district said in a news release.
He was first elected to the board in 1983 and was reelected for the 11th time in 2020.
During his years of service, the district grew from a two-school district, Summit Elementary and Etiwanda Intermediate, serving 700 students, to a thriving 17-school district serving nearly 14,000 students.
“Mr. Long's extensive background and construction experience helped guide Etiwanda School District's incredible development and growth,” the news release said.
Long was often heard sharing his pride about the Etiwanda School District, the news release said.
“He would share stories about his family’s desire to move to the Etiwanda School District for the great schools. All five of his children attended schools in the Etiwanda School District. As a Board member, he strived to provide all families in the Etiwanda community with the same ‘Excellence in Education’ as he and his family experienced,” the district said.
“Mr. Long always had a warm smile and friendly greeting, making everyone feel like they were family. His deep commitment to the district was evident in every decision he made while serving on the Board of Trustees. He left a legacy of commitment to excellence and pride in the work educators do every day.”
