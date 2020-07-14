Etiwanda School District (ESD) is planning to reopen schools on Aug. 6 by offering families three learning model options, the district announced on July 13.
District officials said that its "adaptable" plan could change depending on the circumstances involving the coronavirus pandemic. The district is comprised of elementary and intermediate schools located in northwestern Fontana as well as in Rancho Cucamonga.
For now, the ESD said parents/guardians will be able to select one of the following options for the 2020-2021 school year:
• Hybrid Learning Model -- A combination of face-to-face instruction with safety and distancing measures in place on school campuses and at-home learning/assignments. Students will attend school in either the morning or afternoon for three hours Tuesday through Friday and will work independently at home for the remainder of each school day and on Mondays.
• Virtual Learning Model - Scheduled daily required online virtual interactive instruction with a classroom teacher and peers combined with at-home learning/assignments.
• Home School -- A combination of flexible online independent instruction and regular check-ins with a teacher, including optional virtual or on-site tutoring sessions for students.
Families will indicate their selection through the data confirmation process in the district's Aeries Parent Portal. Dependent upon the home school curriculum path selected, families may also need to submit a transfer form to EASE Home School through the district website at www.etiwanda.org. The data confirmation process must be completed by 1 p.m. on July 20.
"An adaptable plan will enable ESD to respond to public health guidelines without compromising a quality education for our students," the district said in a message on the website. "Because the COVID-19 situation is fluid, we must remain prepared to adjust to changing conditions and guidance. We continue to monitor recommendations for the safe operation of schools from the San Bernardino County Public Health Department as guidelines vary from county to county.
"The impact of the pandemic in our region is unpredictable. Therefore, our return to school plan will accommodate the needs of all students while also remaining prepared to adapt to changing circumstances. Ongoing assessment of local conditions will drive decisions for our schools."
----- THE DISTRICT ADDRESSED HEALTH CONCERNS by saying that students, parents, and the district must share the responsibility of keeping everyone safe.
"We are all in this together, and our commitment to each other as members of the ESD community has never been more important. Students, parents, teachers, and staff each play an important role in ensuring safe school campuses," the district said.
The ESD said that health and safety protocols include:
• Health monitoring and screening:
Prior to leaving for school, teachers, staff, and students (with the help of their parents) should take their temperature and monitor themselves for signs of illness. The expectation is that anyone who is sick will remain home for their protection and the well-being of others.
Upon arriving at school, all students, teachers, staff, and vendors will have their temperature checked using a non-contact thermometer. Anyone with an above-average temperature (100.4 or higher) will not be allowed on campus and parents should be prepared to pick up students who have a fever.
Upon arrival on a school campus, adults will answer a short health questionnaire.
• Face coverings:
All students, teachers, and staff should arrive wearing a face covering. Those who arrive without a face covering will be provided one for use while on campus.
Teachers, staff, essential visitors, and students will wear face coverings while on campus or on school buses except during eating/drinking periods (with the exception of those who cannot due to a medical complexity). In addition, staff may wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as appropriate for job duties and tasks.
