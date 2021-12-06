The Etiwanda School District received a Golden Bell Award from the California School Boards Association (CSBA) during a ceremony in San Diego on Dec. 2.
The Golden Bell Awards promote excellence in education and school board governance. The honor recognizes outstanding programs and governance practices of school boards in school districts and county offices of education throughout the state. The awards program highlights exemplary education practices that are innovative, equitable and proven to be successful, as demonstrated by their positive student outcomes.
Etiwanda was one of six districts in San Bernardino County to be recognized this year. The others were Chaffey Joint Union High School District, Redlands Unified School District, Rialto Unified School District, San Bernardino City Unified School District, and Victor Valley Union High School District.
“Receiving a Golden Bell Award is a significant honor,” said San Bernardino County Board of Education President Ken Larson. “Each of these programs represents an ongoing collaborative effort that makes a difference for students, educators, families and communities.”
Etiwanda was honored in the Family, Student and Community Engagement category, which includes programs that encourage or facilitate family involvement in their child’s education, bolster community partnerships or incorporate student engagement in site and district decision-making. Connect with ESD! is a districtwide initiative that harnesses the power of social media to bridge the gap between home and school life by sharing information, showcasing achievements and highlighting significant individuals in the school community.
The six districts and their programs will be honored by San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and the San Bernardino County School Boards Association at a ceremony in January.
