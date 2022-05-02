The Board of Trustees of the Etiwanda School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on a committee of community leaders which will serve as the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee for the implementation of the District’s Measure I school facilities bond program.
Bylaws and applications for the Measure I Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee are available on the district’s website at www.etiwanda.org/bond, or in person at the Etiwanda School District, 6061 East Avenue, Etiwanda.
The district is currently seeking applicants in the following categories:
• Parent /Guardian of Child Enrolled in District
• At-Large Community Member – Resident of the Etiwanda School District
Persons can submit completed applications either in person or by mail to the following address: Etiwanda School District, 6061 East Avenue, Etiwanda, CA 91739. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on May 12. If necessary, applications will be accepted until all required positions are filled.
For more information, call (909) 803-3147.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.