The Etiwanda School District is suspending in-class instruction, all school activities and child care from March 16 to Friday, April 3, the district announced on March 13.
Superintendent Shawn Judson said in a letter to families that the district decided to "act with caution and remain ahead of a potential outbreak that could result in further spread of the coronavirus."
"While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any of the schools in the Etiwanda School District or anywhere in San Bernardino County, the situation is very fluid and may change at any minute," he said.
"A decision about resuming our regular or a modified school schedule will be announced based on circumstances as they develop."
Distance learning education will be provided for students during the period of school closure, Judson said.
"Distance learning education is optional, but available for all students in order to sustain learning and growing during a school closure. Teachers will be providing independent lessons in language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies. Parents will receive communication from their child’s teacher regarding the options for distance learning education beginning next week,"Judson said.
There will not be any distance learning education during Spring Break (March 23-27).
Chromebooks will be available for check-out from schools on March 16-18 for families that would like their child to have a device at home. Chromebooks require Internet access in order to operate and are not required for participation in distance learning education. Additional details regarding Chromebook check-out will be sent home by schools early next week, Judson said.
"We understand the closing of any school has real consequences beyond the loss of instructional time. I thank you for your patience and trust as we work together to proactively maintain a healthy and protective environment during these difficult times," Judson said.
Parents are encouraged to regularly check the Etiwanda School District website and social media for updates, as well as other reliable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and the California Department of Public Health, Judson said.
