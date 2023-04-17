Logan Harden, a senior at Etiwanda High School, has received the Daniel B. Milliken Scholarship worth $1,700.
Harden plans to attend the University of North Dakota and major in commercial aviation.
He was one of eight students attending schools in the Chaffey Joint Union High School District who received 2023 Chaffey College Trust Fund scholarships.
The Chaffey Trust, established in 1882, created the scholarship program in 1967 to provide awards to outstanding students in the Chaffey District. Every year, scholarships are awarded to seniors at each of the Chaffey District’s eight comprehensive high schools for their academic record, participation in student activities and potential for collegiate success. Each scholarship is named after a former Chaffey District superintendent.
In addition to Harden, this year's recipients include:
• Matthew Colada, Los Osos High School
• Angel Chang Liu, Rancho Cucamonga High School
• Quira Kennerly, Colony High School
• Matthew Franklin, Alta Loma High School
• Darby Potter, Ontario High School
• Denise Hernandez, Chaffey High School
• Antonio Camarillo, Montclair High School.
