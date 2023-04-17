Seated left to right are Chaffey College Trust Fund Board members Jim Frost (interview chair), Mary Hjorth, Gary Ovitt (president), Barry Cadwallader, and Mike Milhiser; Standing left to right are CCTF Board member Gil Zendejas and scholarship winners Denise Hernandez, Darby Potter, Antonio Camarillo, Quira Kennerly, Matthew Franklin, Logan Harden, and Matthew Colada. Not featured in the photo is Angel Chang Liu, who was at Princeton University for his orientation visit.