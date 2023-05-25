An Etiwanda High School senior received a very extraordinary graduation gift at the Ontario Auto Center recently.
A crowd of more than 700 people erupted into cheers as Logan Shearer won a brand new Jeep Renegade during the “Drive for Excellence” event at Maserati and Alfa Romeo of Ontario.
The Drive for Excellence program, a community partnership with the Chaffey Joint Union High School District meant to recognize academic excellence, was organized by three dealerships (Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram Fiat of Ontario, Ontario Hyundai and Empire Nissan) from the Ontario Auto Center and the OREMOR Automotive Group. This annual giveaway is just one of many ongoing community programs and partnerships between the Ontario Auto Center and Chaffey.
The dealerships also paid all the taxes on the car, making it completely free for Shearer.
Shearer was one of the finalists from four participating schools. The crowd held its collective breath as he entered the car to see if he had picked the winning key. When the lights came on, they came with a wave of emotion for Shearer and many others at the event as he emerged with tears in his eyes and a bright smile on his face.
