Etiwanda High School student Dramane O Diawara, a Fontana resident, is being recognized for superior academic achievement by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).
“Dramane is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future,” said NSHSS President James W. Lewis.
NSHSS aims to honor students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment.
“We help students like Dramane build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers,” Lewis said.
