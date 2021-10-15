Event rentals are available at four neighborhood centers in Fontana, according to a news release issued by the City of Fontana.
The facilities had been closed for rentals for a long period of time because of the coronavirus pandemic but have recently reopened.
The following facilities offer a wide range of meeting and banquet room options:
• Cypress Neighborhood Center (8380 Cypress Avenue) — phone (909) 349-6988
• Don Day Neighborhood Center (14501 Live Oak Avenue) — (909) 349-6997
• Heritage Neighborhood Center (7350 W. Liberty Parkway) — (909) 349-6968
• Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Center (15556 Summit Avenue) — (909) 854-5100
For more information about the facility event rental locations and available dates, visit Rentals.Fontana.org, email rentals@fontana.org, call the center of interest, or contact the Fontana Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.