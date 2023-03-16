A fundraising event in memory of Jose Federico Rodriguez will be held in Fontana.
The event will take place on Sunday, March 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7670 Date Street.
The menu will include tacos, menudo, pozole, flautas, tostadas, agua fresca, and other items.
The event will raise funds to help family members pay for funeral expenses for Rodriguez, who passed away earlier this month.
For more information, call (909) 317-4208.
