Erica Taylor will never forget the tragic day of Sept. 11, 2001.
The military veteran was en route to an airport when the terrorist attacks took place on the East Coast.
"When I saw what happened, I couldn't believe it. I was in shock, just like everyone else," she said.
It's been 19 years since the horrific event, but Taylor wants to make sure that the sacrifices made by the first responders at New York City (and the soldiers who served overseas thereafter) are never forgotten.
That's why Taylor, the social director for the Inland Empire chapter of Team RWB, helped coordinate an event in Fontana to pay tribute to the heroes who gave their lives to defend the nation.
"We need to be diligent, we need to remember, we need to make sure that this doesn't happen again," Taylor said.
Members of Team RWB proudly walked, ran, and rode bicycles through the streets with the American flag and then participated in a short ceremony at the Fontana Veterans Resource Center.
Danny Marquez, the founder of the center, was pleased that the local event took place as part of Team RWB's nationwide 9/11 Moving Tribute.
Team RWB's chapters deliver local, consistent, and inclusive opportunities for veterans and the community to connect through physical and social activity, according to the RWB website. Volunteers host regular fitness activities, social gatherings, and community service events, and facilitate building strong local connections with members and organizations within the community.
Laura Jolley, an Air Force veteran who carried the flag during the Moving Tribute, said she is very thankful to be able to participate in Team RWB's activities.
"It gives a feeling of belonging for those of us who aren't active anymore," she said.
