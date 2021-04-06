San Bernardino County officials have announced that every county resident aged 16 and older is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
The decision means thousands of additional residents may now schedule an appointment to receive one of the three FDA-approved vaccines.
“This represents another milestone in our effort to get this pandemic under control and return life to normal in San Bernardino County,” said the county’s Interim Health Director Andrew Goldfrach. “The disease is still with us, and we still need to remain cautious to avoid further outbreaks. Yet we have successfully vaccinated tens of thousands of our most vulnerable residents and have seen new cases and hospitalizations decrease rapidly, so we believe it’s time to open appointments to everyone in the county.”
Residents ages 16 and 17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive the Pfizer vaccine (the only one thus far approved for people under 18). The Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available to those who are 18 years and older.
More than 785,000 vaccinations have been administered to San Bernardino County residents, according to the COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard on the county’s COVID-19 website. The vaccines have been administered through County-run sites and a variety of independent providers such as hospitals, physician practices and major pharmacies.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/ or call the COVID-19 helpline at (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
