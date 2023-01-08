Jamaal Williams, a former Summit High School football standout, enjoyed a great finish to his 2023 season with the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8.
Williams went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season, set a new team record, and helped the Lions gain a 20-16 victory over his former NFL team, the Green Bay Packers.
Williams rushed for 72 yards in 16 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns in the finale, giving him a total of 1,066 yards in 262 carries (a 4.1 average) this season.
He ran for 17 touchdowns overall, the most in the NFL this season, enabling him to break the Lions' all-time single-season record of 16 by Hall of Famer Barry Sanders in 1991.
After the game, Sanders released a video message to Williams that said: "Awesome job, man. You've been a big part of the success this year, and I know you're just getting started. Great job."
Williams responded to him on Twitter: "Grateful and humbled and still HUNGRY! Thanks Barry Sanders for the support, you're a great example for me and a legend RB."
Williams helped the Lions raise their season record to 9-8. After a 1-6 start, Detroit ended up winning eight of its last 10 games.
His best performance of the season came when he gained 144 yards in a 41-10 rout of Chicago on Jan. 1.
Before playing college football at BYU, Williams was an All-CIF player at Summit in 2011, helping to spark the SkyHawks to the CIF championship.
