The Fontana Exchange Club's 2021-2022 Officer Installation Ceremony was held recently at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fontana.
The new president of the club is R. Dale Evans. The secretary is Magdalena Gonzales, the treasurer is Bertina Kalberg, and the immediate past president is Sonja Dawkins.
The Exchange Club of Fontana, which was established in 1953, is the sponsor of the annual Fontana Christmas Parade and Fontana Days Festival.
The Exchange Club meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month at noon. For more information, call (909) 202-9464.
----- THE EXCHANGE CLUB'S inaugural Book of Golden Deeds Recognition Ceremony will be held on Aug. 25 at Sierra Lakes Clubhouse in Fontana.
The honorees will include:
• Janet Koehler-Brooks, a member of the Fontana Kiwanis Club and other organizations;
• Draymond and Estella Crawford, members of the Fontana Rotary Club and other organizations;
• Donald and Tonia Lewis, members of the Exchange Club and other organizations;
• Jack Long, philanthropist.
These are individuals who have made significant contributions to the Fontana community through their volunteer service.
For sponsorship opportunities and ticket information, call (909) 202-9464 or email exchangeclubfontana@gmail.com.
