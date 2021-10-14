Several long-time residents who have made a big difference in Fontana were honored by the Exchange Club of Fontana during its Book of Golden Deeds Ceremony recently.
The inaugural ceremony recognized extraordinary people who have had a huge impact on many lives in their community because of their volunteer efforts.
The honorees were:
• Draymond and Estella Crawford
Draymond Crawford has served in many roles over the years with the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, Fontana Rotary Club, Fontana Boys and Girls Club, Loveland Church, and Loveland Housing, Inc. Estella Crawford is the vice president of the Executive Board of the Sonrise Sr. Citizen Villa and has been very involved in many Loveland Church activities.
• Janet Koehler-Brooks
Janet Koehler-Brooks, who has been the Fontana city treasurer since 2003, has been very active in the Kiwanis Club of Fontana for many years in addition to the Fontana Art Association, Fontana Woman’s Club, and several other groups.
• John “Jack” Long
Jack Long is the founder, president, and CEO of the Fontana Foundation of Hope, which has given more than $2.1 million to more than 86 local organizations serving children, seniors, veterans, individuals, and families in need.
• Don Lewis
Don Lewis (who passed away in 2020) was very active in the Exchange Club of Fontana, the Fontana Historical Society, and CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) as well as several other organizations.
