The Exchange Club of Fontana has provided $500 scholarships to several seniors in the Fontana Unified School District for their academic excellence.
The scholarship winners are:
Birch High School -- Silvio Carillo
Fontana High School -- Stephanie Ruiz, Enzi Enriquez, Esmeralda Carreno, Lizeth Vazquez Berrospe, Cindy Rubio-Carrillo, Jorge Lomeli-Prieto.
Jurupa Hills High School -- Dila Guerrero-Avila, Lexa Nwoye, Alexia Nuno, Yesenia Alvarez, Alma Numan, Isabel Chua, Erika Vergara, Maya Alicia Martinez, Ricardo Perez, Angelique Rubio.
Summit High School -- Breana Reynoso, Calvin Gaytan, Cristian Zamora, Justin Ugoji, Kaitlynn Scott, Sadia Mlamba, Kevin Hernandez, Syeda Naqvi, Akua Agyeman, Sophia Martinez.
In addition, the Exchange Club gave out the Accepting the Challenge of Excellence (ACE) awards, which recognizes students who have made impressive changes in their outlook and academic performance, enabling them to overcome adversities and prepare for graduation.
These students are Stephanie Ruiz, Jorge Lomeli-Prieto, and Audria Montalvo of Fontana High School, Giovanni Tovar of Fontana A.B. Miller High School, and Johan Portillo of Kaiser High School.
