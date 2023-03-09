The Exchange Club of Fontana will be celebrating its 70th anniversary with a special event on March 29.
The club will be hosting a Book of Golden Deeds Ceremony honoring San Bernardino County Supervisor Jesse Armendarez, who has been a long-time member of the service organization.
The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sierra Lakes Golf Club, 16600 Clubhouse Drive in Fontana.
The guest speaker will be W. David Johnson, the national president of the National Exchange Club.
All interested persons are invited to attend and/or sponsor the event.
For more information, visit exchangecluboffontana.org or call (909) 202-9464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.