LifeStream Blood Bank, the provider of blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals, is experiencing an extreme blood shortage.
As the region emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic era, the need for blood donations is more urgent than ever, LifeStream said in a news release.
Hospitals are reporting an increased need for blood, but LifeStream’s blood bank shelves are at their lowest level since the pandemic began. The public is urged to help turn this situation around.
LifeStream has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations for all blood types, especially type O negative, O positive, and platelet donors.
LifeStream currently has less than a half day’s supply of blood, fewer than 200 units, available for the hospitals it serves.
Without enough blood on the shelves, patient care is at risk, LifeStream said. Blood shortages mean medical procedures, like surgeries and cancer treatments, may need to be delayed.
----- IN FONTANA, three community blood drives will take place at the end of June.
• A blood drive will be held on Saturday, June 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at Juniper Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7347 Juniper Avenue. Donors will receive a “United We Give” T-shirt and a $10 gas card.
• Another blood drive is planned on Tuesday, June 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at Starbucks, 15270 Summit Avenue. Donors will receive a a “United We Give” T-shirt and a $10 gas card.
• Another blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fontana Police Department, 17005 Upland Avenue. Donors will receive a “Fearless Fighters” T-shirt and a $10 gas card.
Donors can set an appointment by calling LifeStream at 800-879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
