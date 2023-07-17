Fabiola Barrita was honored by the City of Fontana as the Finance Employee of the Year during a City Council meeting in June.
Barrita has been employed with the city since 2000 and has been the budget and payroll manager since 2009.
During the presentation, Chief Financial Officer Jessica Brown said Barrita is a woman of integrity.
“She is honest and she holds herself to the highest standards,” Brown said, noting that the city has received numerous budgeting awards because of her.
Brown said that in addition to being very dedicated and reliable, Barrita has been courageous, because over the last year and a half, she has fought — and won — her battle with breast cancer.
“Despite her health challenges, this woman tirelessly gave of herself” to her staff and her city, Brown said.
Barrita said she was honored to receive the award and said she loves her job.
“I work with a wonderful group of people and they truly make our lives a lot easier. I really couldn’t be able to do my job without the team that I have,” Barrita said.
