Many local families are grateful for the weekly summer food distribution program coordinated by the Fontana Unified School District.
The free drive-through program for youth (ages 18 and under) takes place every Wednesday, and families can get food for up to six children. Workers do not check student identification cards.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many students are still suffering due to food insecurity.
"We just don't have the money to buy the food," one mother said during the distribution at Almeria Middle School on July 15.
Another parent said: "I cry when my kids aren't in the room, because I know I'm not able to give my kids enough food."
Almeria workers were expecting to hand out 1,500 meals last week. The line of cars was long as the families waited to receive a box of food containing fruits, vegetables, onions and potatoes.
Every family received a half gallon of milk for each child. The FUSD also provided frozen food consisting of cheeseburgers, pizzas and burritos.
The meals are distributed on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the following locations in addition to Almeria: Fontana A.B. Miller High School, Beech Elementary School, Fontana High School, Fontana Middle School, Juniper Elementary School, Palmetto Elementary School, Redwood Elementary School, Sierra Lakes Elementary School, Southridge Tech Middle School, and Virginia Primrose Elementary School.
For more information, call (909) 357-5160, Option 1.
