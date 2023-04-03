On April Fool’s Day, many families did something that was definitely not foolish — they celebrated the power and greatness of reading.
A large throng attended the New Book Festival at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana, checking out the big selection of reading materials and meeting some “superheroes” along the way.
Children had a chance to have their photos taken with Spider-Man, Batman, Tiana, and Rapunzel during the annual event.
Hundreds of people waited in a long line to get into the library and receive a free bag.
Outside, kids talked to local firefighters and received plastic firefighter hats.
The library, which is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue, hosts many events throughout the year. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
