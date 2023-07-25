The heat was intense during the daytime, but then it cooled off a little bit, enabling a large throng of local residents to have a good time in the evening hours at the Spring Street Night Market.
The popular event took place on July 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. in the downtown area of Fontana.
The area of Spring Street between Sierra and Juniper avenues was bustling with activity, particularly after the sun went down.
Many vendors were in attendance, selling food and other items. The event also included activities for children as well as music.
