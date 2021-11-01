Thousands of local residents had a frightfully fun time while attending the City of Fontana's Halloween events on Oct. 30.
At the Jessie Turner Center, families waited in a long line before getting a chance to visit a wide variety of booths while dressed in their elaborate costumes.
Here are some photos of the event. (Additional photos will be published in the Nov. 5 printed edition of the Herald News.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.