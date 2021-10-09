Lots of families had fun taking tours of the John B. Roberts Fire Station in downtown Fontana on the morning of Oct. 9.
The event was part of the annual “Let’s Move on the Trail” Health and Safety Expo coordinated by the City of Fontana.
Kids were given plastic fire helmets and had a chance to meet the firefighters.
