The Farmers’ Market in southern Fontana will have extended hours during the months of June and July.
The Farmers’ Market will be open on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Southridge Park (in the parking lot of the Don Day Center), 14501 Live Oak Avenue.
This is one of two weekly Farmers’ Markets that have opened in the city in recent months.
The other one is located at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue, which is open on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
The City of Fontana, in conjunction with the Family Market Company, is overseeing the certified Farmers’ Markets, where residents can find fresh local produce, healthy prepared foods, and specialty items.
For more information, contact Healthy Fontana at (909) 350-6542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.