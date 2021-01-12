A fatal traffic collision took place in Fontana on Jan. 5, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 5 p.m., officers observed that a man was driving a red Dodge Charger extremely erratically in the area of Alder Avenue and Hawthorn Avenue.
Officers made a U-turn to try to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but before they were able to do so, the vehicle collided into a Ford minivan, police said.
There were two occupants in the Ford, said Fontana Officer Kevin Anderson. A 61-year-old man succumbed to his injuries from the traffic collision and the female occupant of the Ford was transported to a hospital for her injuries as well, Anderson said.
The suspect driving the Dodge Charger was identified as David Vasquez, 24. Vasquez was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.