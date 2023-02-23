A father and son from Bloomington were arrested on multiple charges during an investigation of a stolen vehicle in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On Feb. 14, a trailer was stolen from the 1000 block of W. Casmalia Street, police said in a Facebook post.
Upon further investigation, SANCATT (San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force) investigators determined the stolen trailer was taken to a residence in the 9000 block of Ironwood Avenue in Bloomington. While investigators conducted surveillance at the residence, they observed the stolen trailer parked in the front yard of the location. SANCATT served a search warrant at the residence where they recovered the stolen trailer.
During the search warrant, police seized an AR-15 ghost rifle, a stolen pump action shotgun, a revolver with an altered serial number, a handgun, ammunition, and magazines.
The suspects, later identified as father and son, 36-year-old Charles Salcido Jr., and 20-year-old Charles Salcido III, were arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Salcido Jr. was charged with grand theft auto and possession of a stolen vehicle, while Salcido III was charged with possession of an illegal assault rifle, alteration of a serial number on a weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm.
