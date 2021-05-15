A Tesla that was involved in a deadly collision in Fontana on May 5 was operating on Autopilot at the time, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident, which involved multiple vehicles, is being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
A 35-year-old man from Running Springs died after his Tesla hit an overturned Mack truck on the Route 210 Freeway at about 2:35 a.m. Two other people suffered injuries in the incident.
The CHP released a statement on May 13 saying that the car had been operating Tesla’s partially automated driving system called Autopilot.
"While the CHP does not normally comment on on-going investigations, the Department recognizes the high-level of interest centered around crashes involving Tesla vehicles," the CHP said. "We felt this information provides an opportunity to remind the public that driving is a complex task that requires a driver’s full attention."
Including the Fontana collision, there have been at least four deaths involving Autopilot in the nation.
