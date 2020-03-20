The Internal Revenue Service has extended its tax filing deadline to July 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) is also postponing its filing deadline until the same day, said State Controller Betty Yee.
The state's deadline for all individuals and business entities is for:
• 2019 tax returns
• 2019 tax return payments
• 2020 1st and 2nd quarter estimate payments
• 2020 LLC taxes and fees
• 2020 Non-wage withholding payments
“The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting life for people and businesses statewide,” said Yee, who serves as chair of FTB. “We are further extending tax filing deadlines for all Californians to July 15. Hopefully, this small measure of relief will help allow people to focus on their health and safety during these challenging times.”
To give taxpayers a deadline consistent with that of the IRS without the federal dollar limitations, FTB is following the federal relief described in Notice 2020-17. Since California conforms to the underlying code sections that grant tax postponements for emergencies, FTB is extending the relief to all California taxpayers. Taxpayers do not need to claim any special treatment or call FTB to qualify for this relief.
For more details regarding FTB's COVID-19 tax relief, see ftb.ca.gov and search COVID-19.
If possible, taxpayers should continue to file tax returns on time to get their refunds timely, including claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit and Young Child Tax Credit, Yee said.
During this public health emergency, FTB continues to process tax returns, issue refunds, and provide phone and live chat service to taxpayers needing assistance.
