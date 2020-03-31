FedEx Ground in Rialto will be hiring 520 positions in Rialto to meet a critical demand for service, the company said on March 30.
"FedEx is an essential business and we take seriously our responsibility to continue delivering critically needed supplies as the country responds to the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said.
"FedEx is hiring team members in Rialto to help us continue to power commerce during this time of need. Open positions are for package handlers with growth opportunities to build a great career."
The company said that position benefits include:
• Competitive wages dependent on shift starting at $14.25/hour with the opportunity for additional temporary earning potential
• Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement
• Paid parental leave
• Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more
• Day and night shifts available
Interested persons who are at least 18 years of age can visit GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.