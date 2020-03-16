San Bernardino County Public Health officials are providing resources to help residents take care of their behavioral health during the COVID-19 outbreak.
A webpage has been created to support the responses of anxiety and stress from the recent Coronavirus outbreak, even when the outbreak affects people far from where they live and they are at low risk or no risk of getting sick.
These responses are normal, and may be more pronounced in people with loved ones in areas more impacted by the outbreak.
Now that California has declared a state of emergency, it is important to do the following:
• Understand the facts -- The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control are the best sources for factual information. Updated information is provided on each of their web sites:
http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
• Be prepared -- This does not mean stock up on toilet paper and water, although having extra food supplies is a good idea in the event of a quarantine. Be prepared in the event that schools, facilities, venues, close. Having a plan and being prepared can provide a sense of control and security.
• Healthy habits are key -- Eat healthy whole foods, move and stretch every day, get as close to eight hours of sleep as possible and practice mindfulness.
• Wash your hands -- Washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds and drying them thoroughly is the best way to stop the spread of germs. Keep hand sanitizer with you for when soap and water are not readily available.
• Keep calm -- Anxiety increases heart rate and respirations, clouds judgement and takes us out of the present moment. Ground yourself. What is happening at this moment? Remind yourself often by saying something like, “I am doing everything I can to support my health."
The Disaster Distress Helpline is available 24 hours a day and is answered by trained crisis counselors who can support you or someone you care about who may be feeling distress related to the coronavirus. Call 1-800-985-5990 or text ‘TalkWithUs’ to 66746.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.