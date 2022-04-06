A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in the western unincorporated area of Fontana in the early morning hours of April 6, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 1:30 a.m., an unknown individual was driving a white four-door sedan westbound on Arrow Route, west of Beech Avenue, in the No. 1 lane at an undetermined speed.
At that same time, a female pedestrian was walking westbound on Arrow when she was struck by the sedan. After the crash, the driver of the sedan fled the area.
As a result of this crash, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The cause of this collision is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact the CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area office at (909) 980-3994.
