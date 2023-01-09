A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
The female victim has not yet been identified. No additional information was immediately available.
“Homicide detectives were on the scene at the beginning stages of their investigation. Several people of interest have been detained and are being interviewed at this time,” said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
